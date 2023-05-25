Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Takes $270,000 Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHY. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832,304 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 293.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 520,116 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,967,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 467.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 242,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 199,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2,133.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 194,550 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 94,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $696.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

