Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $416.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,798. The business’s 50-day moving average is $410.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.25. The company has a market capitalization of $310.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

