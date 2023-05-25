Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.86. 1,506,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,451. The company has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.89 and a 200 day moving average of $204.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

