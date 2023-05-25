Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys 315 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 593.6% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

PG stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,731. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

