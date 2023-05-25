Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,073 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

META stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.22. 16,176,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,634,402. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $255.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $648.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.37.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,040 shares of company stock worth $8,571,483. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.