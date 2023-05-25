Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 728.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,824 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292,796 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,242 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,586 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $75.85. 1,974,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,653. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

