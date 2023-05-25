Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $878,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.60. 4,079,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

