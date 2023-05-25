Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 95,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,964,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

