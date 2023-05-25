Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 48 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after buying an additional 1,521,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $659.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,267. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.24. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

