Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 960 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 899,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,314. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

