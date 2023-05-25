Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) & TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Head to Head Contrast

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) and TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Color Star Technology and TopBuild, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A TopBuild 0 3 3 0 2.50

TopBuild has a consensus price target of $226.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.03%. Given TopBuild’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TopBuild is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A TopBuild 11.31% 30.52% 12.67%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Color Star Technology and TopBuild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TopBuild has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of TopBuild shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TopBuild shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Color Star Technology and TopBuild’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.48 -$77.21 million N/A N/A TopBuild $5.11 billion 1.28 $555.99 million $17.97 11.43

TopBuild has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Summary

TopBuild beats Color Star Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

(Get Rating)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S. The Specialty Distribution segment distributes insulation and other building products, including rain gutters, fireplaces, closet shelving, and roofing materials through its service partners business. The company was founded in February 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.