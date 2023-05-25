Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.32% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3,164.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $34.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Computer Programs and Systems

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.

