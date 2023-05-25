CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) EVP Buys $18,540.00 in Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $18,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CIX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.61. CompX International Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CompX International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments.

