Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) PT Lowered to $14.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

