Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,446,400 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 158.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,358,849 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $11,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 551,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,400 shares during the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,749,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $31,550,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 33.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 201,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 3.5 %

HBM opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.34.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

