Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 21,594 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $14,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 7,945,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,023,000 after buying an additional 1,452,472 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after buying an additional 2,205,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 191,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,845,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 112,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 653,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.11.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.41. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

YPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

