Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 1,909.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398,149 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 27.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 98.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,075 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 20.4%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

