Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 607.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,296 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of HF Sinclair worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.9 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.42. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

