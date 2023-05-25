Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 113,603 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 113,603 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Frontline by 3,051.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Price Performance

FRO stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.21. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 33.05%. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.