Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $16.44 Million Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,106 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.77% of NexGen Energy worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXE opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $5.33.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

