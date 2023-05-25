Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $23,791,597 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,053.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,848.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,637.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

