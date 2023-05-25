Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 4,702.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,554 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Syneos Health worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 147.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 790.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Syneos Health Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.62.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.
