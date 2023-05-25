Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 13,972 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 330.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.21.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $737.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $787.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $758.31.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

