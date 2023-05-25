Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Generac as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Generac by 47.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $116.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Further Reading

