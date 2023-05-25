ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,023 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after buying an additional 171,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.22. The company had a trading volume of 572,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,174. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.18. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

