Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 33,358 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,358 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $33.50. 626,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,768. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

