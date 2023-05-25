Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,899,000 after acquiring an additional 710,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.28.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

