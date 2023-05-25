Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 696 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.65.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DIS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,102,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,250,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

