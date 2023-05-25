Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 48,972 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 293,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after buying an additional 214,534 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,572,000.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $53.87. 3,598,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,906. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

