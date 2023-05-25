Continuum Advisory LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,982. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

