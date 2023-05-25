Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.83. 8,275,625 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

