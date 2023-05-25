Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after purchasing an additional 916,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after buying an additional 1,695,387 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,636,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,831,000 after acquiring an additional 905,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,252,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,637,000 after acquiring an additional 161,581 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,538,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,937,000 after acquiring an additional 642,123 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $49.07. 1,077,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.