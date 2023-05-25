Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 132 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 42,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.5 %

ABBV traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.04. 2,760,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,918. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.97. The stock has a market cap of $245.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,857,625.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,356 shares of company stock worth $19,901,151. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.