Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,426,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,361,842. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.92 and a 200-day moving average of $180.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

