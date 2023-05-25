Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,972. The company has a market cap of $289.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.04.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
