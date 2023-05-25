Contrasting Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) & Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Rating) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas Lithium and Vulcan Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vulcan Materials 0 3 9 0 2.75

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.25%. Vulcan Materials has a consensus target price of $208.08, suggesting a potential upside of 7.20%. Given Atlas Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Vulcan Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 13,938.32 -$4.63 million N/A N/A Vulcan Materials $7.32 billion 3.53 $575.60 million $4.52 42.94

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Vulcan Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Vulcan Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -225.88% -144.09% Vulcan Materials 8.14% 10.36% 5.00%

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats Atlas Lithium on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co. engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets. The Asphalt segment relates to the production and selling of asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment refers to the production and selling of ready-mixed concrete in California, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment includes the production of calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries with calcium carbonate material mined at the Brooksville quarry. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

