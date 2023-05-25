Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Boosted by Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,002 shares during the period. Copart accounts for 6.1% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.55. 652,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,300. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $89.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average of $69.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.



