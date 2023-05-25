Cosmos Price Down 5% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and $78.79 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $10.43 or 0.00039828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00053906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

