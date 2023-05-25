Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.2% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $482.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,448. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $443.20 and a one year high of $564.75. The firm has a market cap of $214.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.