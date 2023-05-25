Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.2% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $482.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,448. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $443.20 and a one year high of $564.75. The firm has a market cap of $214.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

