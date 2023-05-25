Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.42

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 149976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.
Crédit Agricole Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.59.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 25.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crédit Agricole (CRARY)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.