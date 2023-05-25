Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.42

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 149976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 25.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

About Crédit Agricole

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.41. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries.

