Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.96 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $67.62 million and approximately $21.96 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003808 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000735 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007784 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.