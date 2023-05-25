Creditcoin Price Hits $0.30 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001148 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $67.99 million and $20.93 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00008039 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

