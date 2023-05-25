Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) vs. BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Head to Head Comparison

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

BTCS has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BTCS and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BTCS presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.91%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than BTCS.

Dividends

BTCS pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. BTCS pays out -5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 781.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTCS and Crescent Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.44 million 11.04 -$15.89 million ($0.89) -1.29 Crescent Capital BDC $116.72 million 4.37 $15.54 million $0.21 65.48

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -802.57% -33.49% -30.93% Crescent Capital BDC 5.49% 8.98% 4.16%

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats BTCS on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

