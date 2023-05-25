Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Plans $0.31 Variable Dividend

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.312 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRESY opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $7.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

