Critical Review: DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) vs. Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Rating) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absci has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A Absci -1,593.76% -34.73% -29.87%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Absci $5.75 million 26.06 -$104.90 million ($1.09) -1.49

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and Absci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DNAPrint Genomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Absci.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DNAPrint Genomics and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Absci 1 0 5 0 2.67

Absci has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Absci shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Absci beats DNAPrint Genomics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About Absci

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

