Cronos Price Hits $0.0597 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $6.75 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00039767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

