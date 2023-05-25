CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Price Up 6%

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) shares rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.09 and last traded at $141.49. Approximately 18,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 65,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.95.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $131,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.