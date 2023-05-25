CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CFO Ismail Dawood Acquires 200,000 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) CFO Ismail Dawood acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,887.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CURO Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CURO remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 158,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,154. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.57). CURO Group had a negative net margin of 26.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on CURO Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
About CURO Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
