CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CFO Ismail Dawood Acquires 200,000 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) CFO Ismail Dawood acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,887.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CURO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CURO remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 158,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,154. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.57). CURO Group had a negative net margin of 26.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 115.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 799,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 427,892 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 295,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 129,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on CURO Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About CURO Group

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.