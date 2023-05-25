CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $67.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,257,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,883. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

