CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.53 Billion

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $52,794.78 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

